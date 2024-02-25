IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins Republican South Carolina primary over Nikki Haley, NBC News projects

'An emphatic win': South Carolina primary projected for Trump immediately as polls close
Feb. 25, 202402:49
  • Now Playing

    'An emphatic win': South Carolina primary projected for Trump immediately as polls close

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News exit poll: Majority of S.C. GOP primary voters say Trump would be fit to be president if convicted

    06:24

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down first South Carolina exit poll results

    06:25

  • Haley casts vote in South Carolina GOP Primary

    03:06

  • 'Mother of MAGA': Why South Carolina party chair says Democrats won’t be there to save Nikki Haley

    05:00

  • Joy: MAGA Republican-led House could decide to steal the election on their own

    10:15

  • Magician says he was paid to make fake Biden robocall

    02:32

  • Nikki Haley makes final pitch to SC voters ahead of primary

    11:53

  • Christian extremists poised to overtake Trump agenda

    06:57

  • Michigan Voters: Willing to 'punish Joe Biden by making him a one-term president'

    08:25

  • 'Astonishing': Sen. Fetterman calls out GOP for willingness to let Ukraine fail

    08:07

  • Joe: Donald Trump lies about America's greatness

    09:55

  • Nikki Haley outraises Trump in January fundraising

    08:48

  • 'There is a coordinated campaign to distract' from Biden’s wins

    03:33

  • Lawrence on what they don’t tell you about the Dump Biden ‘fantasy’

    27:00

  • Goat rodeo: Michigan GOP reeling in chaos as empowering election denier backfires

    04:04

  • Chris Matthews: I think Trump is afraid of coming out in favor Putin against Navalny

    06:06

  • Trump admits he ruined border deal to hurt Democrats

    04:58

  • Biden's age, appearance on the minds of Democratic, independent voters

    09:27

  • Mika: Nikki Haley is saying what needs to be said about Trump

    10:18

msnbc

'An emphatic win': South Carolina primary projected for Trump immediately as polls close

02:49

As soon as polls closed in the South Carolina Republican presidential primary, NBC News projected Donald Trump to be the winner. Rachel Maddow calls it "an emphatic win" but cautions that there are too many variables in Donald Trump's orbit for Nikki Haley to not stay in the race just in case.Feb. 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'An emphatic win': South Carolina primary projected for Trump immediately as polls close

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News exit poll: Majority of S.C. GOP primary voters say Trump would be fit to be president if convicted

    06:24

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down first South Carolina exit poll results

    06:25

  • Haley casts vote in South Carolina GOP Primary

    03:06

  • 'Mother of MAGA': Why South Carolina party chair says Democrats won’t be there to save Nikki Haley

    05:00

  • Joy: MAGA Republican-led House could decide to steal the election on their own

    10:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All