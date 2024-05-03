'A real smoking gun': How Trump reacted as secret Cohen recording played in court

We take you inside the New York City courtroom on day 10 of Donald Trump’s criminal trial. NBC News reporter Adam Reiss joins MSNBC’s Katie Phang on the scene inside the room, specifically how Trump reacted to a secret recording being introduced as evidence. Trump listened as the recording heard Cohen and Trump speaking about the McDougal deal, as Cohen explained his intent to set up a company that would purchase the rights to the story. “Pay with cash,” Trump tells Cohen in a recording played for the jury. Political strategist Adam Parkhomenko, Vanity Fair special correspondent Molly Jong-Fast and lawyer Charles Coleman join the panel.May 3, 2024