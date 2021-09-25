Restaurateur Melba Wilson won the week! Here are some honorable mentions.

As you know, Joy’s selection for “Who Won the Week” was Harlem, New York City, restaurateur Melba Wilson for her ambitious and creative community programs.

Joy’s guest former Republican Rep. David Jolly, of Florida, selected Texas Democrats because Beto O’ Rourke is considering a run for Texas governor. And political commentator Dean Obeidallah selected Jack Sellers, the GOP chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Arizona, for continually criticizing the state's so-called election audit.

Here are some other honorable mentions.

Creative independence

This week began with writer-actor Michaela Coel netting her first Emmy Award, winning the category for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie.

Coel on Sunday became the first Black woman to win the award. Her HBO series, “I May Destroy You,” is a drama partly inspired by her own life that has received critical acclaim for its creativity and its focus on victims of sexual violence.

In her acceptance speech, Coel told the Emmy audience to “write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable. I dare you.”

This week also marked the death of legendary filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles. He was a surrealist filmmaker, author and performer whose works centered Black people and flayed anti-Black racism. He is one of the earliest independent Black filmmakers whose films saw international success.

His second film, “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song,” paved the way for action films centering Black stars and helped usher in the era of classic Black cinema known as Blaxploitation. Though he died this week, reminiscence over his life should inspire us all to forge creative paths of our own.

The Fugees

The Fugees, the famed hip-hop trio, announced they will soon go on a 12-city, international tour in honor of their tremendously successful album “The Score,” released 25 years ago. The group — which features Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras — reunited this week to announce the tour at a small pop-up show in New York City.

“The Score” sold 22 million albums worldwide and featured hits like “Fu-Gee-La” and “Ready or Not.” After a hiatus of more than a decade, the upcoming tour is primed to be a hit.

"We dreamed big and toured long. … We were responsible for moving hip-hop across the globe,” Hill said Wednesday. “What I’m saying is, respect the miracle.”

Exposing ignorance

For some, this might be one of those “laugh to keep from crying” situations. On Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” correspondent Jordan Klepper ventured to Johnston County in North Carolina to interview parents protesting a local school’s mask requirements for students. The segment involved Klepper’s usual tact: catching ignorant people in contradictory statements.

I won’t spoil this one — just know there’s a point at which he responds to a conspiracy theorist who is against Covid-19 safety measures because “Satanists stand 6 feet apart, and they wear masks for their rituals.”

