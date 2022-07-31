100 races in 100 days: MSNBC’s key midterms match-up guide

1) Arizona Republican governor primary on Aug. 2
Former newscaster Kari Lake vs. former developer and lobbyist Karrin Taylor Robson
Results: TBD
2) Michigan's Third Congressional District primary on Aug. 2
Republican incumbent Peter Meijer vs. former Trump administration official John Gibbs
Results: TBD
3) Michigan Republican governor primary on Aug. 2
Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano
Results: TBD
4) Michigan's Democratic 11th Congressional District primary on Aug. 2
U.S. Rep. Andy Levin vs. U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens
Results: TBD
5) Missouri Republican Senate primary on Aug. 2
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former governor Eric Greitens and Rep. Vicky Hartzler
Results: TBD