IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

100 races in 100 days: MSNBC’s key midterms match-up guide

The 2022 midterm election is 100 days away. Check back daily for a new key race as we count down the days between now and November 8.
Image: Donald Trump Kari Lake
Kari Lake, left, speaks as former President Donald Trump looks on at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on Jan. 15, 2022 in Florence, Ariz.Mario Tama / Getty Images file
By MSNBC

1) Arizona Republican governor primary on Aug. 2

Former newscaster Kari Lake vs. former developer and lobbyist Karrin Taylor Robson

Results: TBD


2) Michigan's Third Congressional District primary on Aug. 2

Republican incumbent Peter Meijer vs. former Trump administration official John Gibbs

Results: TBD


3) Michigan Republican governor primary on Aug. 2

Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano

Results: TBD


4) Michigan's Democratic 11th Congressional District primary on Aug. 2

U.S. Rep. Andy Levin vs. U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens

Results: TBD


5) Missouri Republican Senate primary on Aug. 2

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former governor Eric Greitens and Rep. Vicky Hartzler

Results: TBD

MSNBC