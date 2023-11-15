Nevada attorney general opens probe into Trump 2020 fake electors

Republicans who falsely claimed to be Nevada state electors and pledged its six electoral votes to Donald Trump in 2020, even though Joe Biden had won the state, are now being investigated by the Nevada attorney general.

Although Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, had previously indicated that he would not pursue criminal charges, it appears he has reconsidered. As Politico first reported:

In recent weeks, investigators have questioned witnesses about the attempts of the so-called alternate electors to present themselves as viable representatives of the states’ voters, according to three people familiar with the probe. Investigators have also asked about documents those people prepared as part of the effort.

In December 2020, six Republicans — including Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald — signed certificates that falsely claimed they were the state’s representatives to the Electoral College and that Trump had won Nevada. Similarly brazen schemes unfolded across seven battleground states that Biden won: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Later, Trump and his allies pressured Vice President Mike Pence to use those fraudulent slates of electors to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election results on Jan. 6, 2021. The rest, as they say, is history.

Nevada is the fourth state to open an investigation into its fake electors, after Michigan, Georgia and Arizona. Two federal probes are also underway. And several fake electors in Nevada were called to appear in July before the federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Ford had previously suggested that he would not pursue criminal charges against the fake electors. "As you all know, I have been silent on Nevada’s fake electors, except to say that the matter was on our radar,” he said in May. “With it on our radar, we ascertained that current state statutes did not directly address the conduct in question — to the dismay of some and, I’m sure, to the delight of others.”

It’s unclear what has led to Ford’s decision to open a probe, and it's too soon to say whether he will seek indictments. But it's apparent that Nevada's fake electors are very much still on his mind.