Meet the production team behind 'Between Life & Death'

Nick Capote is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and a co-founder of Latchkey Films. He most recently produced SAVIOR COMPLEX, a three-part documentary series airing this fall on HBO that explores the influence of Evangelical missionaries in Uganda. He has produced and directed documentary series for National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu. He led a field production team on Showtime’s political documentary series, THE CIRCUS. And he produced the first three episodes of THE INNOCENCE FILES, a critically-acclaimed Netflix series about wrongful convictions. Nick began his career as a journalist at NBC News and later worked at ABC News, traveling around the world to examine some of the most challenging issues of our time, from the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean to the opioid epidemic in New England. His work has been honored with multiple journalism awards, including two Emmys. Nick is Cuban American. He grew up in New York and New Jersey and now lives in Brooklyn with his wife and daughter. BETWEEN LIFE & DEATH is his feature documentary directorial debut.