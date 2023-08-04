Meet the Filmmaker behind "Ayenda"

Marie Margolius oversees production at Words + Pictures, a New York-based nonfiction content studio founded in 2021 by the creators and producers of the groundbreaking “30 for 30” series, The Last Dance, and the 2017 Academy Award-winning O.J.: Made in America. During her time at Words + Pictures, Marie has been a producer on a number of ESPN's 30 for 30 films, and previously worked at ESPN, where she focused on a range of strategic and creative initiatives at the company. She was named to Sports Business Journal’s New Voices Under 30 list in 2019. AYENDA is her directorial debut.