Meet the 'Periodical' production team

Lina Lyte Plioplyte is an Emmy, Clio, and Silver Lion winning director and camera person hailing from Lithuania. Her works have been shown on Netflix, MTV, PBS, Venice Biennale, Hot Docs and IDFA. Lina's feature-length directorial debut “Advanced Style” championed women, and "Periodical" continues the theme.

Lina's passion for moving images started while studying journalism in Lithuania and later at the University of Colorado Boulder. The best film school has been New York city, where Lina established herself in 2008 making films for NYLON magazine and fashion brands. For the past 10 years, Lina has been working as a freelance director and cinematographer, making numerous documentaries, commercials, travel content, and short films that have been shown on MTV, PBS, Venice Biennale, and various film festivals, including Hot Docs, MIFF, and IDFA. Lina's feature-length directorial debut was “Advanced Style”, currently streaming on Amazon, after a successful run on Netflix. She just finished “Periodical”, a feature documentary about the menstrual cycle, to air on MSNBC and Peacock, and is developing her third feature.

Lina's cinematography, acknowledged with an Emmy, champions the natural light and intimacy with those she films. Her goal as a storyteller is to bring more balance into the world and to remember the mystery and awe. Understanding both camera and the story makes Lina a skillful collaborator in crafting documentaries. She believes in integral filmmaking, by hiring women and minorities, mentoring young filmmakers, and making her film sets plastic-free.

Pegah Farahmand is an award-winning producer with almost 20 years experience in the media industry. As one of the first employees at Vice Media, Pegah helped to launch and grow the content division over the course of a decade, has been a commissioning editor at Channel 4 in the UK, a development executive at The Walt Disney Company, and a development producer at Warner Media Entertainment. Pegah is based in LA as head of development at Partizan Entertainment.