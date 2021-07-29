'Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11' tells the story of September 11th unlike ever before

MSNBC Films and Peacock present "Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11," a Yard 44 and NBC News Studios production. The feature documentary, directed by David Belton and Bjørn Johnson, tells the story of September 11th unlike ever before through personal, self-recorded recollections from a plywood video booth that have never been shown on film.

Twenty years later, to mark the anniversary of September 11th, those same eyewitnesses return to the video booth to reflect upon the past two decades. The film paints an intimate portrait of resilience and human perspective.

"Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11" airs Wednesday, September 8th at 10pm Eastern on MSNBC, and streaming on Peacock.