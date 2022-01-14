Meet the 'Love & The Constitution' Production Team

Madeleine Carter

DIRECTOR

After a thirty year career in documentary and non-fiction television production, “Love & the Constitution" is Madeleine Carter’s first independent feature documentary. She wore multiple hats: Executive Producer, Producer, Director, Videographer, Editor, and Writer over the course of more than three years chronicling Congressman Jamie Raskin’s efforts to save American democracy from the ravages of the Trump Administration. Carter says, “My aim is to inspire viewers that one person can make a difference, whether as a politician or as a filmmaker.”Carter was a longtime Executive Producer at the National Geographic Channel and has managed thousands of hours of documentary and non-fiction programming in almost every genre - live, news, science, crime, environment, history, and wildlife - producing daily television, weekly series, two-hour specials, and two-minute shorts. She was Executive Producer on "Brothers in War," a two-hour special about the Vietnam War, nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Long Form Historical Documentary.Carter and Raskin both grew up in Washington, D.C., but they first met and became friends in 1979 during their freshman year at Harvard where Carter studied documentary film and Raskin studied government. Thirty-eight years later Raskin became Carter’s Congressman and Carter became Raskin’s documentarian.

Christy Denes

LEAD EDITOR

Christy Denes is a Los Angeles-based editor specializing in intimate, visually creative, character-driven documentaries, with the goal of building empathy in audiences and catalyzing social change. Her work has received Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and has been seen on Netflix, Amazon, PBS, Paramount, CNN, and at the Sundance Film Festival. She is also a founding member of the Alliance of Documentary Editors, a national organization campaigning for best practices within the industry, improved career sustainability, and diversity, inclusivity, and mentorship in documentary post-production.

Liz Fornango

SECOND EDITOR

Liz Fornango is a Missouri native who has spent twelve years practicing her craft as an editor. Her work has screened at festivals internationally as well as on your phone, and you might run into her on a long walk somewhere in Los Angeles.

Ed Barguiarena

COMPOSER

Ed Barguiarena is a composer, musician, producer, in Los Angeles, California. He writes music for film/documentaries, contemporary dance, theater, songs, public art installations, and more. Artful storytelling is his thing and he thrives in the collaborative process with others. Opinionated, dedicated, and open-minded, Ed loves adventure in art and life.Ed is a Sundance Institute Composer Fellow (2012) with grants and awards from: National Endowment for the Arts, Ford Foundation, The ASCAP Foundation, and The American Music Center. He has designed and presented concerts, lectures, workshops, and gatherings for The Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Kennedy Center, The Music Center of Los Angeles County, The San Francisco Symphony, The Sundance Institute, and others.

Documentary film scores include:

In Our Son’s Name (PBS, 2016)

Raising Ryland (CNN Films, 2015)

Cesar’s Last Fast (Sundance Film Festival, 2014)