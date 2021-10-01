Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, court officials announced Friday. His diagnosis comes just three days before the court is set to begin its new term.

Here’s the full statement from the court, which says Kavanaugh — who is vaccinated — tested positive ahead of an event for Justice Amy Coney Barrett scheduled for Friday:

On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday. On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Per current testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh. Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning.

Bless them.

Kavanaugh, one of the court’s most controversial justices, is expected to be a solidly conservative vote on a slate of important upcoming cases that center on issues such as abortion rights and the death penalty.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check out The ReidOut Blog for updates.

Related:

Turns out Covid vaccine mandates work. Good thing more are on the way.

Just another reason to delete Facebook and Instagram for good

Federal judges say they ‘mistakenly’ broke the law in these cases. Yeah, right.