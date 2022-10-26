IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Reports

Wisconsin man found guilty of killing 6 people in Waukesha Christmas parade

02:14

Jurors have reached the verdicts of 76 counts in the trial of a Wisconsin man who was accused of killing six people and injuring dozens after driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha. NBC News' Antonia Hylton reports on the guilty verdict of first-degree intentional homicide and the behavior of the accused throughout the trial. Oct. 26, 2022

