  • Physician at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar: 'Very promising' data shows 'robust antibody response' among young children

  • Actor and environmental advocate, Mark Ruffalo, and Board Director of the Environmental Defense Action Fund, Kevin Johnson, urge Biden to prioritize clean energy independence

  • President of American Immigration Lawyers Association Allen Orr: 'Individuals at danger' waiting at the southern border in 'very poor conditions, lack of housing, tent cities, cold weather'

    Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik: Russian forces are 'committing all kinds of crimes on civilians', 'basically starving people out', 'breaking all the agreements'

    Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. diplomatic post in Ukraine means developed relationships, better communication, more demands

  • Even more bombshell audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy come to light

  • Obama urgent warning about disinformation at Stanford University

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik: Russian forces are 'committing all kinds of crimes on civilians', 'basically starving people out', 'breaking all the agreements'

Ukrainian parliament member, Kira Rudik, joins Katy Tur to discuss reports of Ukrainians being forcibly taken away from their families, as well as the Ukrainian government's response. "The most reliable strategy here is to win the war and return our people back." Says Rudik. "But if the war will continue further, then we will have to go with the exchange of Ukrainian citizens to the Russian military that we have imprisoned in Ukraine right now." April 25, 2022

