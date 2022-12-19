IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Reports

Two Jan. 6 Tennessee suspects accused of targeting agents as anti-FBI rhetoric increases

01:20

Two Tennessee men were indicted for planning to kill FBI agents investigating their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Former FBI counterintelligence assistant director Frank Figliuzzi explains how extremism is encouraged by threatening rhetoric encircling federal law enforcement. Dec. 19, 2022

