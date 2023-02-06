IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Two arrested, including Neo-Nazi leader, in planned attack on Baltimore power grid

Two arrested, including Neo-Nazi leader, in planned attack on Baltimore power grid

Suspects Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody last week before they could carry out a planned “racially or ethnically motivated” attack on Baltimore's power grid. NBC News' Laura Jarrett has more details.Feb. 6, 2023

    Two arrested, including Neo-Nazi leader, in planned attack on Baltimore power grid

