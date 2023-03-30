IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump appeals order for Meadows and former aides to testify before grand jury

    Protesters rally for gun reform at Tennessee state capitol after Nashville shooting

  • Rep. Bowman calls Republicans 'cowards' on Capitol Hill after Nashville shooting

  • Army confirms 9 killed in Kentucky Black Hawk helicopter collision

  • Nashville police release bodycam footage of school shooting

  • ‘The whole town is gone’: Mississippi resident describes surviving massive tornado

  • Manhattan DA calls House GOP request for testimony an 'unprecedented inquiry'

  • New York grand jury reconvenes on possible Trump charges this afternoon

  • GOP threatens to defund New York prosecutors involved in Trump probe

  • 'This is just political': McCarthy asked about Trump hush money probe at GOP retreat

  • Surveillance video surfaces as Virginia grand jury meets over Irvo Otieno's death

  • DeSantis accuses prosecutors of 'pursuing a political agenda' in Trump probe

  • Texas judge’s decision could pause abortion pill access amid FDA lawsuit

  • Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of cuts

  • House hearing examines Covid origins amid theories of Chinese lab leak

  • How Alex Murdaugh's dog, Bubba, played a crucial role in his conviction

  • Analyzing why Rupert Murdoch allowed Fox News hosts to spread false election claims

  • NTSB traces Ohio train derailment to overheated wheel bearing

Trump appeals order for Meadows and former aides to testify before grand jury

Former President Trump is appealing a judge's ruling that allows some of his former top aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports.March 30, 2023

