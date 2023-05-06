Top Appropriations Dem on GOP default threat: 'They have to govern. They are in the majority'

With the June 1st debt ceiling deadline rapidly approaching, President Biden is set to host four top congressional leaders at the White House in hopes of brokering a deal. According to five sources, the White House is considering trying to broker a short-term extension to allow more time to pass a larger increase. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top ranking Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, describes the cuts to police, child care and veterans programs proposed by Republicans, and the potential dire economic consequences of default. “It is my hope that cooler heads will prevail,” says Rep. DeLauro, “that there will be adults in the room.”May 6, 2023