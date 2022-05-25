IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    South Texas community responds to blood shortage with donations after school shooting

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde, TX parent on shooting: "This is not how I wanted my community to be remembered"

    04:53

  • Schumer calls on lawmakers to reduce 'plague of gun violence'

    02:51

  • Jacob Soboroff on judge's decision to block Biden admin. from lifting Title 42 

    02:55

  • Dr. Uché Blackstock on monkeypox: "The data is reassuring"

    03:36

  • Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America on burn pit legislation

    03:03

  • Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on OK's bill that would ban abortion after "fertilization"

    04:48

  • Business Insider columnist on Wall Street's impending 'summer from hell'

    03:25

  • TX restaurant owner hands out free baby formula to those in need

    04:01

  • FDA commissioner testifies on national baby formula shortage

    01:48

  • Fmr. U.S. Attorney in Michigan on the suspension of 91-year-old abortion ban

    03:38

  • Tim Miller: "This is still very much Donald Trump's party"

    04:20

  • U.S. Combat Veteran on providing medical and military training to Ukrainian soldiers

    03:08

  • HHS Secretary: Supply will be available when manufacturers can guarantee safety

    03:01

  • Sen. Gillibrand: Organize, speak out, decry this injustice, and demand justice

    07:04

  • Photos show Kathy Barnette marching at Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:30

  • Fmr. Ukraine MP on first war crimes trial: "They have to pay the price"

    03:49

  • WH Communications Dir. on Biden administration's plan for baby formula shortage

    05:24

  • Mom of 10-month-old on formula shortage: "I can't feed our children, I feel like a failure"

    05:08

  • Fentanyl's crucial role in the record number of overdose deaths in the U.S. last year

    04:23

MSNBC Reports

South Texas community responds to blood shortage with donations after school shooting

02:05

Adrienne Mendoza, Chief Operating Officer of South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss the community response in South Texas to blood supply shortage.May 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    South Texas community responds to blood shortage with donations after school shooting

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde, TX parent on shooting: "This is not how I wanted my community to be remembered"

    04:53

  • Schumer calls on lawmakers to reduce 'plague of gun violence'

    02:51

  • Jacob Soboroff on judge's decision to block Biden admin. from lifting Title 42 

    02:55

  • Dr. Uché Blackstock on monkeypox: "The data is reassuring"

    03:36

  • Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America on burn pit legislation

    03:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All