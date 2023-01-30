IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Reports

Sixth police officer relieved of duty in wake of Nichols' death

02:11

A Memphis police spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that a sixth police officer has been relieved of duty for involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols. NBC News' Ellison Barber reports on the ongoing investigation and how soon updates will be provided on the police department's social media. Jan. 30, 2023

