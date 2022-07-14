IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Coons on inflation and Biden's trip to the Middle East

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's decision on 2024 presidential election, Biden approval rating hits all-time low

    04:59

  • Jan. 6 panel focuses on extremism, former Oath Keepers testify

    08:28

  • Former Overstock CEO to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    01:31

  • Jan. 6 committee rescheduling hearing planned for Thursday

    01:50

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

    01:21

  • Police respond to shooting at July Fourth parade

    03:50

  • 'We have to do everything we can' Lawmakers call for national action on abortion

    04:58

  • Fmr. aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, testifies before Jan. 6 Cmte

    11:30

  • What SCOTUS abortion ruling could mean for Democrats and Republicans ahead of midterms

    07:54

  • Jan. 6 committee announces additional hearing for tomorrow

    01:34

  • What the SCOTUS abortion decision could mean for marriage equality and other rights

    10:11

  • House passes bipartisan gun legislation

    01:32

  • David Hogg: Supreme Court made 'radical decision' by overturning New York gun law

    06:56

  • Roger Goodell testifies before House on Washington Commanders' workplace, Dan Snyder a no-show

    02:53

  • Andrew Gillum indicted for wire fraud, lying to FBI

    00:40

  • Jan. 6 committee obtains unseen documentary footage of Trump family and White House

    02:22

  • 'We are at a time of war' Biden advisor on his message to oil companies

    06:45

  • Fed raises interest rates by 0.75%, marking biggest hike since 1994

    05:54

  • POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer

    03:15

MSNBC Reports

Sen. Chris Coons on inflation and Biden's trip to the Middle East

05:46

Democratic senator of Delaware and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Chris Coons, joins Chris Jansing to discuss inflation and President Biden's visit to the Middle East. July 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Coons on inflation and Biden's trip to the Middle East

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's decision on 2024 presidential election, Biden approval rating hits all-time low

    04:59

  • Jan. 6 panel focuses on extremism, former Oath Keepers testify

    08:28

  • Former Overstock CEO to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    01:31

  • Jan. 6 committee rescheduling hearing planned for Thursday

    01:50

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

    01:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All