    Secret Service agents denied request for cell phone data obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Secret Service agents denied request for cell phone data obtained by Jan. 6 committee

A document reviewed by NBC News shows Secret Service agents were denied a request to know what data was obtained from their cell phones by the January 6 committee. NBC's Julia Ainsley reports.Oct. 11, 2022

