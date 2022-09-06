Russia in talks with North Korea to purchase millions of rockets, artillery shells

- Now Playing
Russia in talks with North Korea to purchase millions of rockets, artillery shells02:00
- UP NEXT
Fauci urges Americans to get new booster vaccines to 'maintain the protection' against Covid03:50
Former Trump lawyers Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin to appear before grand jury01:28
Trump explicitly promotes QAnon conspiracy theories on Truth Social02:16
FBI agent under fire for alleged role in Hunter Biden investigation resigns04:39
Trump hires former Florida solicitor general in criminal probe of Mar-a-Lago documents01:43
Dr. Fauci to step down from White House and NIAID in December00:46
Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty in New York tax probe03:27
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid, experiencing mild symptoms01:44
Dr. Amesh Adalja on relaxed updates of CDC's Covid guidance for schools05:31
House debates Inflation Reduction Act ahead of significant vote for Biden presidency08:18
House Democrats rally behind Inflation Reduction Act ahead of Friday vote02:06
Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America on the PACT Act becoming law03:29
Travis McMichael receives life sentence for federal hate crimes in murder of Ahmaud Arbery01:44
'Cruel and unusual punishment': Jon Stewart, veterans protest GOP senators' opposition to burn pits bill03:59
Former Democrats and Republicans create new political party with Andrew Yang co-chairing04:09
Michael Beschloss: 'This was a massive blueprint that didn't just happen by accident.'06:38
DC officer who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6: Trump has 'cult-like' control over his supporters07:27
Andrea Mitchell recounts illnesses, health scares of former presidents03:07
Judge denies request to delay Steve Bannon's trial over admissible evidence arguments01:31
- Now Playing
Russia in talks with North Korea to purchase millions of rockets, artillery shells02:00
- UP NEXT
Fauci urges Americans to get new booster vaccines to 'maintain the protection' against Covid03:50
Former Trump lawyers Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin to appear before grand jury01:28
Trump explicitly promotes QAnon conspiracy theories on Truth Social02:16
FBI agent under fire for alleged role in Hunter Biden investigation resigns04:39
Trump hires former Florida solicitor general in criminal probe of Mar-a-Lago documents01:43
Play All