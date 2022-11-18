Reps. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar announce bids for top House Democratic leadership roles

Chris Matthews: Why wouldn't Republicans want to be there to celebrate Pelosi's service?10:58
- Now Playing
Reps. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar announce bids for top House Democratic leadership roles01:57
- UP NEXT
How Speaker Pelosi supported other Democrats as leader02:02
Rep. Hoyer: We'll take the majority back in 202405:46
'She was always underestimated': The extraordinary legacy of Speaker Pelosi06:28
The 'enormous political skill' of Speaker Pelosi05:06
Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Speaker03:38
Fmr. Obama AG Holder: ‘Federal charges have to be brought’ against Trump05:27
Joy Reid: Nancy Pelosi will be ‘ranked as the greatest Speaker in U.S. history’07:51
Karen Bass on becoming first woman mayor of Los Angeles03:42
GOP priorities surface as Dems prepare for what’s to come09:12
Rep. Dean: Speaker Pelosi did this job better than anybody else11:13
The stark contrast between Pelosi’s accomplishments and the House GOP agenda09:48
Nancy Pelosi's Legacy12:13
We must push back against authoritarians, says Arizona's secretary of state-elect08:29
Sen. Durbin: Dems had quality candidates, positions in sync with most Americans04:51
GOP projected to win House03:53
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote04:57
Nevada Secy. of State-elect: We needed to protect elections for rest of country02:39
GOP wins control of House by razor-thin margin as chaos hits party02:54
Chris Matthews: Why wouldn't Republicans want to be there to celebrate Pelosi's service?10:58
- Now Playing
Reps. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar announce bids for top House Democratic leadership roles01:57
- UP NEXT
How Speaker Pelosi supported other Democrats as leader02:02
Rep. Hoyer: We'll take the majority back in 202405:46
'She was always underestimated': The extraordinary legacy of Speaker Pelosi06:28
The 'enormous political skill' of Speaker Pelosi05:06
Play All