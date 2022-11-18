IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Chris Matthews: Why wouldn't Republicans want to be there to celebrate Pelosi's service?

    Reps. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar announce bids for top House Democratic leadership roles

    How Speaker Pelosi supported other Democrats as leader

  Rep. Hoyer: We'll take the majority back in 2024

  'She was always underestimated': The extraordinary legacy of Speaker Pelosi

  The 'enormous political skill' of Speaker Pelosi

  Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Speaker

  Fmr. Obama AG Holder: 'Federal charges have to be brought' against Trump

  Joy Reid: Nancy Pelosi will be 'ranked as the greatest Speaker in U.S. history'

  Karen Bass on becoming first woman mayor of Los Angeles

  GOP priorities surface as Dems prepare for what's to come

  Rep. Dean: Speaker Pelosi did this job better than anybody else

  The stark contrast between Pelosi's accomplishments and the House GOP agenda

  Nancy Pelosi's Legacy

  We must push back against authoritarians, says Arizona's secretary of state-elect

  Sen. Durbin: Dems had quality candidates, positions in sync with most Americans

  GOP projected to win House

  Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

  Nevada Secy. of State-elect: We needed to protect elections for rest of country

  GOP wins control of House by razor-thin margin as chaos hits party

MSNBC Reports

Reps. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar announce bids for top House Democratic leadership roles

01:57

Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar have formally announced bids for the top three leadership roles within the House Democratic Caucus. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports on what to expect in the upcoming leadership elections.Nov. 18, 2022

