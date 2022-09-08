IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Follow live: Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish residence

Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth's relationship with past U.S. presidents

03:43

Jon Meacham, a presidential historian, reflects on Queen Elizabeth's relationship with past presidents and her visits to the United States. He praised the queen's rule through events from World War II to the Covid-19 pandemic and as someone who is "silent in a world that speaks too much."Sept. 8, 2022

