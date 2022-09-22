IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Protests in Iran escalate after death of woman detained by morality police

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Mourners wait in miles-long line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London

    02:51

  • Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth's relationship with past U.S. presidents

    03:43

  • Russia in talks with North Korea to purchase millions of rockets, artillery shells

    02:00

  • Fauci urges Americans to get new booster vaccines to 'maintain the protection' against Covid

    03:50

  • Former Trump lawyers Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin to appear before grand jury

    01:28

  • Trump explicitly promotes QAnon conspiracy theories on Truth Social

    02:16

  • FBI agent under fire for alleged role in Hunter Biden investigation resigns

    04:39

  • Trump hires former Florida solicitor general in criminal probe of Mar-a-Lago documents

    01:43

  • Dr. Fauci to step down from White House and NIAID in December

    00:46

  • Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty in New York tax probe

    03:27

  • First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid, experiencing mild symptoms

    01:44

  • Dr. Amesh Adalja on relaxed updates of CDC's Covid guidance for schools

    05:31

  • House debates Inflation Reduction Act ahead of significant vote for Biden presidency

    08:18

  • House Democrats rally behind Inflation Reduction Act ahead of Friday vote

    02:06

  • Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America on the PACT Act becoming law

    03:29

  • Travis McMichael receives life sentence for federal hate crimes in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

    01:44

  • 'Cruel and unusual punishment': Jon Stewart, veterans protest GOP senators' opposition to burn pits bill

    03:59

  • Former Democrats and Republicans create new political party with Andrew Yang co-chairing

    04:09

  • Michael Beschloss: 'This was a massive blueprint that didn't just happen by accident.'

    06:38

MSNBC Reports

Protests in Iran escalate after death of woman detained by morality police

02:37

Protests in Iran are escalating after the death of a woman detained by the nation's morality police. Crowds across the country are clashing against security forces as multiple people have been killed. NBC's Ali Arouzi reports.Sept. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Protests in Iran escalate after death of woman detained by morality police

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Mourners wait in miles-long line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London

    02:51

  • Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth's relationship with past U.S. presidents

    03:43

  • Russia in talks with North Korea to purchase millions of rockets, artillery shells

    02:00

  • Fauci urges Americans to get new booster vaccines to 'maintain the protection' against Covid

    03:50

  • Former Trump lawyers Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin to appear before grand jury

    01:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All