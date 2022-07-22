Presidential historian on Trump's unprecedented inaction during Jan. 6 riots
06:38
NBC News Presidential Historian, Michael Beschloss, joins Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur to discuss Donald Trump's unprecedented presidential inaction during the January 6 attacks on the Capitol. July 22, 2022
Presidential historian on Trump's unprecedented inaction during Jan. 6 riots
