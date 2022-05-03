President of Students for Life of America, Kristan Hawkins, on authentic SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

    02:06

  • Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak

    01:32

  • Amb. Taylor: Lavrov’s Hitler comments show ‘evil nature of the Russian government’ and ‘ludicrous’ justification for invasion

    08:16

  • Sam Stein: GOP candidates in ‘contortions’ to secure Trump endorsement. ‘It is a politics of grievance.’

    08:42

  • Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

    03:13

  • Israel's prime minister condemns Russian foreign minister's comments on 'Nazification' of Ukraine

    02:05

  • Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

    06:34

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’

    03:27

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’

    09:51

  • ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in murder of four Americans

    02:40

  • Dr. Hotez: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children under 6 is ‘potentially promising’ but not ‘a slam dunk’

    04:52

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: If $33 billion package can ‘diminish’ Putin's power, ‘that’s money well spent’

    06:31

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘takes hostages to try to trade them away’

    11:27

  • Madeleine Albright honored by generations of leaders at memorial service

    06:06

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: Emerging obstacles for weapons transfer to eastern Ukraine as Russia attacks ‘bridges,’ ‘rail system'

    08:23

  • Ernest Moniz: Russia has stood nuclear deterrence 'on its head'

    05:19

  • Vice President Harris tests positive for Covid

    03:59

  • Roger Cohen: '13 million votes’ for Le Pen ‘reflected a lot of anger.’ Macron ‘will have to adjust his policies accordingly.’

    07:07

  • Hollywood Director Doug Liman is putting ‘a human face' on the war in Ukraine after filming on the ‘front lines’

    04:58

  • Amb. William Taylor: Bridget Brink’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is ‘great news.' ‘She knows Ukraine.’ 

    07:26

President of Students for Life of America, Kristan Hawkins, on authentic SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

05:46

President of Students for Life of America, Kristan Hawkins, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the leaked SCOTUS majority opinion draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade.  Hawkins also responds to the Mississippi abortion law at the center of this draft opinion, which does not provide exception for rape or incest.  May 3, 2022

