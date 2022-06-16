IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Florida only state to not order Covid vaccines for children under five

    02:21

  • Sen. Stabenow, member of bipartisan gun group, shares details of framework deal on guns

    04:33

  • Justice department files hate crime charges against Buffalo shooting suspect

    00:39

  • Nick Quested discusses how Jan. 6 committee used his videos of Capitol riots

    04:32

  • Country cannot heal without 'some marker of truth': Rep. Andy Kim on Jan. 6 riots

    04:10

  • Banging of the doors 'still haunts me': Rep. Madeleine Dean revisits Jan. 6 at Capitol

    07:23

  • TX Rep. on shooting survivors' stories: Every legislator has an obligation to visualize the details

    01:16

  • TX State Senator on Uvalde school shooting: "It could be any one of us"

    09:57

  • Founder of Moms Demand Action: We're only as safe as closest state with weakest gun laws

    01:58

  • Rep. Shontel Brown on shooting survivors testifying before Congress: "These children matter"

    06:20

  • Founder of Moms Demand Action: Everyone has easy access to guns, particularly those under 21

    05:07

  • Fmr. U.S. Defense Attaché to Russia: Zelenskky is the 'Anti-Putin', shows 'true leadership' on the front lines

    04:20

  • Trauma surgeon on day-to-day gun crime: Public has been 'shielded from this'

    04:29

  • PA congressman on gun safety legislation: "Whatever gets us the biggest yes vote"

    06:17

  • Biden urges ban on assault weapons during speech

    07:15

  • 390,000 jobs added in May amid high inflation in the U.S.

    02:36

  • President of Brady on gun violence: Stop talking about doors. It's about the guns.

    03:37

  • Frank Figliuzzi compares OK and TX shootings: Tulsa 'suicidal shooter' had 'beef'

    04:37

  • House Judiciary Cmte. to vote on gun safety legislation

    02:41

MSNBC Reports

POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer

03:15

POLITICO National Correspondent, Betsy Woodruff Swan, joins Chris Jansing to discuss a memo obtained by POLITICO from former Vice President Pence's counsel, Greg Jacobs, regarding the Electoral College certification. June 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Florida only state to not order Covid vaccines for children under five

    02:21

  • Sen. Stabenow, member of bipartisan gun group, shares details of framework deal on guns

    04:33

  • Justice department files hate crime charges against Buffalo shooting suspect

    00:39

  • Nick Quested discusses how Jan. 6 committee used his videos of Capitol riots

    04:32

  • Country cannot heal without 'some marker of truth': Rep. Andy Kim on Jan. 6 riots

    04:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All