  • VP of Policy at The Brady Center: The trauma of gun violence is ongoing, generational

  • Mayor of Chattanooga on shooting: These guns should have never been in "hands of children"

    Police response to Uvalde school shooting under review, as funeral services begin

    Biden facing sinking approval ratings ahead of midterm elections

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: ‘Failure at every level’ of response to Robb Elementary shooting

  • Tight-knit Latino community mourning together in Uvalde

  • Uvalde's Justice of the Peace on identifying victims of school shooting

  • March for Our Lives Co-Founder on Uvalde elementary school shooting

  • South Texas community responds to blood shortage with donations after school shooting

  • Uvalde, TX parent on shooting: "This is not how I wanted my community to be remembered"

  • Schumer calls on lawmakers to reduce 'plague of gun violence'

  • Jacob Soboroff on judge's decision to block Biden admin. from lifting Title 42 

  • Dr. Uché Blackstock on monkeypox: "The data is reassuring"

  • Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America on burn pit legislation

  • Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on OK's bill that would ban abortion after "fertilization"

  • Business Insider columnist on Wall Street's impending 'summer from hell'

  • TX restaurant owner hands out free baby formula to those in need

  • FDA commissioner testifies on national baby formula shortage

  • Fmr. U.S. Attorney in Michigan on the suspension of 91-year-old abortion ban

MSNBC Reports

Police response to Uvalde school shooting under review, as funeral services begin

Shaq Brewster, Pete Williams, and Justice Department spokesperson to Attorney General Holder, Matt Miller, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.May 31, 2022

