Physician at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar: 'Very promising' data shows 'robust antibody response' among young children

Physician at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, joins Katy Tur to discuss the significance of a Covid vaccine for children under 6 years old. "With this elevated antibody response, we are thinking that it will protect against severe outcomes." Says Dr. Nerurkar. "The goal of vaccination is to prevent severe outcomes, not necessarily symptomatic disease. And of those 6,700 kids in this study, there were no severe outcomes reported, no cases of hospitalization, myocarditis, pericarditis, or the multisystem inflammatory syndrome or death. So in that case, it is very big news."April 28, 2022