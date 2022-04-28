IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Physician at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar: 'Very promising' data shows 'robust antibody response' among young children

    Actor and environmental advocate, Mark Ruffalo, and Board Director of the Environmental Defense Action Fund, Kevin Johnson, urge Biden to prioritize clean energy independence

  • President of American Immigration Lawyers Association Allen Orr: 'Individuals at danger' waiting at the southern border in 'very poor conditions, lack of housing, tent cities, cold weather'

  • Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik: Russian forces are 'committing all kinds of crimes on civilians', 'basically starving people out', 'breaking all the agreements'

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. diplomatic post in Ukraine means developed relationships, better communication, more demands

  • Even more bombshell audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy come to light

  • Obama urgent warning about disinformation at Stanford University

Physician at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar: 'Very promising' data shows 'robust antibody response' among young children

Physician at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, joins Katy Tur to discuss the significance of a Covid vaccine for children under 6 years old.   "With this elevated antibody response, we are thinking that it will protect against severe outcomes." Says Dr. Nerurkar. "The goal of vaccination is to prevent severe outcomes, not necessarily symptomatic disease.  And of those 6,700 kids in this study, there were no severe outcomes reported, no cases of hospitalization, myocarditis, pericarditis, or the multisystem inflammatory syndrome or death. So in that case, it is very big news."April 28, 2022

