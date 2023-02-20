IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Reports

North Korea launches two short range ballistic missiles

02:09

North Korea appears to have launched two short range ballistic missiles into the waters off the Korean Peninsula, according to Japanese officials, marking its second missile launch in three days. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports. Feb. 20, 2023

Play All