    NBC News projects Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wins re-election

MSNBC Reports

NBC News projects Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wins re-election

NBC News projects that incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson will win re-election in Wisconsin over Democratic opponent Mandela Barnes. NBC News’ Steve Kornacki has the details. Nov. 9, 2022

    NBC News projects Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wins re-election

