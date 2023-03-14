IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of cuts

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company plans to cut 10,000 more jobs after it laid off over 11,000 employees in November. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on Zuckerberg’s announcement and his focus on making the company more efficient. March 14, 2023

