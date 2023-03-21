IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  GOP threatens to defund New York prosecutors involved in Trump probe

    'This is just political': McCarthy asked about Trump hush money probe at GOP retreat

    Surveillance video surfaces as Virginia grand jury meets over Irvo Otieno's death

  DeSantis accuses prosecutors of 'pursuing a political agenda' in Trump probe

  Texas judge's decision could pause abortion pill access amid FDA lawsuit

  Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of cuts

  House hearing examines Covid origins amid theories of Chinese lab leak

  How Alex Murdaugh's dog, Bubba, played a crucial role in his conviction

  Analyzing why Rupert Murdaugh allowed Fox News hosts to spread false election claims

  NTSB traces Ohio train derailment to overheated wheel bearing

  • NTSB traces Ohio train derailment to overheated wheel bearing

  North Korea launches two short range ballistic missiles

  President Biden makes surprise trip to Ukraine

  FBI searching Pence's Indiana home for classified documents

  Two arrested, including Neo-Nazi leader, in planned attack on Baltimore power grid

  Pence's Indiana home to be searched for classified documents

  Fencing returns around Capitol ahead of Biden's State of the Union address

  UN official: Turkey, Syria earthquakes 'struck those who are most vulnerable'

  Biden says U.S. will assist Turkey in earthquake recovery effort

  Blinken postpones trip to China after suspected spy balloon spotted over U.S.

'This is just political': McCarthy asked about Trump hush money probe at GOP retreat

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responded to reporter questions about a possible indictment of former President Trump in connection with a New York probe into hush money payments. The speaker assured his party was focused on legislative issues in their meetings and denounced the Trump probe as "just political." NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Orlando.March 21, 2023

