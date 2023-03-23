Trump's magical thinking and perp-walk fixation09:12
- Now Playing
Manhattan DA calls House GOP request for testimony an 'unprecedented inquiry'02:06
- UP NEXT
Ari Melber: There is no federal pardon for Trump in NY07:05
Trump refers to New York DA as a 'Soros backed animal'01:40
Andrew Weissman: A possible critical, huge development in Mar-a-Lago case08:58
Trump widens lead over DeSantis among Republicans07:21
Trump effort to play politics with legal battle covers long-time fear of being arrested: NYT05:52
Why John Edwards is seen as a point of comparison for Trump's hush money case03:52
DeSantis sharpens criticism of Trump in new interview08:35
What the heck is going on in the Mar-a-Lago documents case?10:05
Lawrence: Trump’s legal delay strategy isn’t working10:18
Rep. Goldman responds to Trump ally mentions him after NY grand jury testimony05:07
Report: Trump lawyer must turn over evidence, court rules01:38
Hugo Lowell on his reporting that Trump allegedly wants to be handcuffed and perp-walked08:38
‘Their futures are tied to this MAGA grifter’: Michael Steele on Republicans doubling down on Trump10:16
Former Manhattan ADA: Grand jury delay ‘not out of the ordinary’06:36
'Weird, devious': Gallego on GOP bid to prematurely quash Trump grand jury06:14
'Thunderous': Trump loses key Mar-a-Lago appeal, lawyer ordered to testify06:31
It's a 'crime': See D.A. vet shred Trump defense on 'likely' indictment in NY10:08
Trump literally planning for own ‘arrest’: Insider on his ‘fear’ moment10:10
Trump's magical thinking and perp-walk fixation09:12
- Now Playing
Manhattan DA calls House GOP request for testimony an 'unprecedented inquiry'02:06
- UP NEXT
Ari Melber: There is no federal pardon for Trump in NY07:05
Trump refers to New York DA as a 'Soros backed animal'01:40
Andrew Weissman: A possible critical, huge development in Mar-a-Lago case08:58
Trump widens lead over DeSantis among Republicans07:21
Play All