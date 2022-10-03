IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kim Kardashian to pay over $1.3 million to settle SEC crypto promotion charge

MSNBC Reports

Kim Kardashian to pay over $1.3 million to settle SEC crypto promotion charge

Kim has agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission a fine for $1.26 million and a $1 million penalty for failing to disclose that she was paid to promote a cryptocurrency on social media. NBC News’ Brian Cheung reports. Oct. 3, 2022

