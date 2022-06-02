IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Frank Figliuzzi compares OK and TX shootings: Tulsa 'suicidal shooter' had 'beef'

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    House Judiciary Cmte. to vote on gun safety legislation

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. ATF Special Agent in Charge on DOJ's review of police response to Uvalde shooting

    03:26

  • Bipartisan group in Senate meets to discuss gun safety

    06:14

  • Justice Department asks court to overturn order lifting mask mandate on public transportation

    02:12

  • VP of Policy at The Brady Campaign: The trauma of gun violence is ongoing, generational

    03:16

  • Mayor of Chattanooga on shooting: These guns should have never been in "hands of children"

    02:12

  • Police response to Uvalde school shooting under review, as funeral services begin

    09:01

  • Biden facing sinking approval ratings ahead of midterm elections

    03:32

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

    04:21

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: ‘Failure at every level’ of response to Robb Elementary shooting

    06:46

  • Tight-knit Latino community mourning together in Uvalde

    03:45

  • Uvalde's Justice of the Peace on identifying victims of school shooting

    07:25

  • March for Our Lives Co-Founder on Uvalde elementary school shooting

    04:01

  • South Texas community responds to blood shortage with donations after school shooting

    02:05

  • Uvalde, TX parent on shooting: "This is not how I wanted my community to be remembered"

    04:53

  • Schumer calls on lawmakers to reduce 'plague of gun violence'

    02:51

  • Jacob Soboroff on judge's decision to block Biden admin. from lifting Title 42 

    02:55

  • Dr. Uché Blackstock on monkeypox: "The data is reassuring"

    03:36

  • Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America on burn pit legislation

    03:03

MSNBC Reports

House Judiciary Cmte. to vote on gun safety legislation

02:41

Susan Page, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief, and Michael Steele, former RNC Chairman and MSNBC political analyst, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the legislative package of gun violence prevention bills, called Protecting Our Kids Act. June 2, 2022

  • Frank Figliuzzi compares OK and TX shootings: Tulsa 'suicidal shooter' had 'beef'

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    House Judiciary Cmte. to vote on gun safety legislation

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. ATF Special Agent in Charge on DOJ's review of police response to Uvalde shooting

    03:26

  • Bipartisan group in Senate meets to discuss gun safety

    06:14

  • Justice Department asks court to overturn order lifting mask mandate on public transportation

    02:12

  • VP of Policy at The Brady Campaign: The trauma of gun violence is ongoing, generational

    03:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All