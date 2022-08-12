House debates Inflation Reduction Act ahead of significant vote for Biden presidency

Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant obtained by NBC News reveals items of suspicion04:16
- Now Playing
House debates Inflation Reduction Act ahead of significant vote for Biden presidency08:18
- UP NEXT
Rep. Swalwell on violent threats: ‘If you think you’re going to intimidate me, you’re not’08:35
The GOP's Culture War Grift11:41
House Democrats rally behind Inflation Reduction Act ahead of Friday vote02:06
The Last Thing: Mr. Stewart goes to Washington01:33
Dem candidate for Georgia secretary of state Nguyen calls out GOP predecessor for voter purges06:18
Progressives pleased to see their influence on landmark Democratic reconciliation bill07:30
FBI Raid Renews Fears of Pro-Trump Political Violence08:40
Republicans express anger on Mar-a-Lago raid, with some notable exceptions04:34
Biden speaks before signing computer chips bill to 'supercharge' production02:08
FBI searches Trump home on Nixon resignation speech anniversary03:39
Donald Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home was 'raided' by 'large group of FBI agents'05:27
Democratic senators facing tough elections tout passage of health care and climate bill01:45
Doug Mastriano to meet virtually with Jan. 6 committee02:01
Biden speaks after surveying flood damage in Kentucky02:32
David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters06:39
Inflation Reduction Act passed in Senate02:04
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Living under an emboldened anti-abortion regime05:47
Sen. Sanders: IRA “doesn’t go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward”06:42
Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant obtained by NBC News reveals items of suspicion04:16
- Now Playing
House debates Inflation Reduction Act ahead of significant vote for Biden presidency08:18
- UP NEXT
Rep. Swalwell on violent threats: ‘If you think you’re going to intimidate me, you’re not’08:35
The GOP's Culture War Grift11:41
House Democrats rally behind Inflation Reduction Act ahead of Friday vote02:06
The Last Thing: Mr. Stewart goes to Washington01:33
Play All