IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'There was no 911': Pediatric nurse shares experience caring for patients through Hurricane Ian

    02:51

  • U.S., South Korea hold bombing drills after North Korea launches missile test over Japan

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Herschel Walker’s son posts video criticizing his father’s morality amid new allegations 

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Torah scrolls saved from damage of Hurricane Ian returned to synagogue

    03:17

  • Kim Kardashian to pay over $1.3 million to settle SEC crypto promotion charge

    00:59

  • Poll shows Republican support growing among Latino voters

    03:09

  • Opening statements begin in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    01:56

  • Blinken condemns Putin’s annexation proclamation as Ukraine applies for NATO membership

    04:46

  • Ian projected to make landfall in South Carolina after crossing Florida

    01:13

  • 'The election will not be normal': Roger Stone documentary expected to be shown in Jan. 6 hearing

    02:18

  • Protests in Iran escalate after death of woman detained by morality police

    02:37

  • Mourners wait in miles-long line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London

    02:51

  • Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth's relationship with past U.S. presidents

    03:43

  • Russia in talks with North Korea to purchase millions of rockets, artillery shells

    02:00

  • Fauci urges Americans to get new booster vaccines to 'maintain the protection' against Covid

    03:50

  • Former Trump lawyers Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin to appear before grand jury

    01:28

  • Trump explicitly promotes QAnon conspiracy theories on Truth Social

    02:16

  • FBI agent under fire for alleged role in Hunter Biden investigation resigns

    04:39

  • Trump hires former Florida solicitor general in criminal probe of Mar-a-Lago documents

    01:43

  • Dr. Fauci to step down from White House and NIAID in December

    00:46

MSNBC Reports

Herschel Walker’s son posts video criticizing his father’s morality amid new allegations 

01:54

The son of Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker has criticized his father in a series of tweets and videos, questioning his values and calling him a bad father. Christian Walker made the comments as his father is dealing with new allegations that he paid for the abortion of a woman he impregnated in 2009.Oct. 4, 2022

  • 'There was no 911': Pediatric nurse shares experience caring for patients through Hurricane Ian

    02:51

  • U.S., South Korea hold bombing drills after North Korea launches missile test over Japan

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Herschel Walker’s son posts video criticizing his father’s morality amid new allegations 

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Torah scrolls saved from damage of Hurricane Ian returned to synagogue

    03:17

  • Kim Kardashian to pay over $1.3 million to settle SEC crypto promotion charge

    00:59

  • Poll shows Republican support growing among Latino voters

    03:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All