GOP threatens to defund New York prosecutors involved in Trump probe

01:36

Three Republican lawmakers have sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office threatening to remove federal funding amid a New York grand jury probe into alleged hush money payments made by former President Trump. The three committee chairs accuse his office of pursuing a "politically motivated prosecution." NBC's Ryan Nobles reports from Capitol Hill.March 21, 2023

