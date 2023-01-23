IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former FBI official arrest, faces charges of violating Russian sanctions

Former FBI official arrest, faces charges of violating Russian sanctions

Former FBI official Charles McGonigal has been arrested and faces charges of violating Russian sanctions and money laundering. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the role McGonigal played in the FBI and the emerging details of his arrest. Jan. 23, 2023

    Former FBI official arrest, faces charges of violating Russian sanctions

