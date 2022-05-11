IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MSNBC Reports

Fmr. adviser to Pres. Zelenskyy reads text messages from cousin on frontlines of Ukraine

01:17

Former adviser to President Zelenskyy, Igor Novikov, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss Ukraine's first war crimes trial and to share texts from his cousin on the frontlines of eastern Ukraine. May 11, 2022

