IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    FBI searching Pence's Indiana home for classified documents

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Two arrested, including Neo-Nazi leader, in planned attack on Baltimore power grid

    02:11

  • Pence's Indiana home to be searched for classified documents

    01:38

  • Fencing returns around Capitol ahead of Biden's State of the Union address

    01:14

  • UN official: Turkey, Syria earthquakes 'struck those who are most vulnerable'

    03:04

  • Biden says U.S. will assist Turkey in earthquake recovery effort

    02:39

  • Blinken postpones trip to China after suspected spy balloon spotted over U.S.

    03:25

  • DeSantis politicizing ‘the whole debate’ over AP African American studies, professor says

    08:59

  • Sixth police officer relieved of duty in wake of Nichols' death

    02:11

  • Blinken condemns rise in violence between Israel and Palestinians

    01:56

  • George Santos says campaign loan wasn't from personal funds

    01:06

  • Asian American activist calls for a 'true conversation' about domestic violence after Monterey Park shooting

    03:13

  • Former FBI official arrested, faces charges of violating Russian sanctions

    01:32

  • Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in film set shooting

    03:36

  • White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden's Delaware home

    02:18

  • At least nine dead after tornadoes sweep through the South

    02:32

  • Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys waive right to speedy preliminary hearing

    02:40

  • Republican-led House to take up abortion-related bills

    02:37

  • Washington official: 'People are unnerved' following shooting of 13-year-old boy

    03:35

  • Breaking down what’s next for the FBI, DOJ investigations into Jan. 6

    03:32

MSNBC Reports

FBI searching Pence's Indiana home for classified documents

03:11

The FBI is searching former Vice President Pence's Indiana home for classified documents according to a senior law enforcement official. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports from the White House.Feb. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    FBI searching Pence's Indiana home for classified documents

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Two arrested, including Neo-Nazi leader, in planned attack on Baltimore power grid

    02:11

  • Pence's Indiana home to be searched for classified documents

    01:38

  • Fencing returns around Capitol ahead of Biden's State of the Union address

    01:14

  • UN official: Turkey, Syria earthquakes 'struck those who are most vulnerable'

    03:04

  • Biden says U.S. will assist Turkey in earthquake recovery effort

    02:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All