MSNBC Reports

FBI agent under fire for alleged role in Hunter Biden investigation resigns

04:39

FBI Agent Timothy Thibault, who has been questioned by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, about his handling of an investigation into Hunter Biden, has resigned according to a senior law enforcement official. NBC's Tom Winter has details.Aug. 30, 2022

