    Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty in New York tax probe

    First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid, experiencing mild symptoms

  • Dr. Amesh Adalja on relaxed updates of CDC's Covid guidance for schools

  • House debates Inflation Reduction Act ahead of significant vote for Biden presidency

  • House Democrats rally behind Inflation Reduction Act ahead of Friday vote

  • Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America on the PACT Act becoming law

  • Travis McMichael receives life sentence for federal hate crimes in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

  • 'Cruel and unusual punishment': Jon Stewart, veterans protest GOP senators' opposition to burn pits bill

  • Former Democrats and Republicans create new political party with Andrew Yang co-chairing

  • Michael Beschloss: 'This was a massive blueprint that didn't just happen by accident.'

  • DC officer who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6: Trump has 'cult-like' control over his supporters

  • Andrea Mitchell recounts illnesses, health scares of former presidents

  • Judge denies request to delay Steve Bannon's trial over admissible evidence arguments

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci on highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.5 and rise of U.S. Covid cases

  • Highland Park mayor 'almost threw up' after learning child's parents were both killed

  • Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli gunfire, U.S. says

  • Rep. Bush on SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade and her experience with abortion care services

  • Sen. Chris Coons on bipartisan gun bill in Senate and Biden's call for gas tax holiday 

  • Fed raises interest rates by 0.75%, marking biggest hike since 1994

  • POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer

Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty in New York tax probe

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to charges related to an indictment in a tax fraud case involving the company's business dealings. He is expected to testify when the company goes on trial, but he has not agreed to testify against former President Trump directly. NBC's Tom Winter and Ken Dilanian report.Aug. 18, 2022

