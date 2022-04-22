IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Physician at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar: 'Very promising' data shows 'robust antibody response' among young children

    01:49

  • Actor and environmental advocate, Mark Ruffalo, and Board Director of the Environmental Defense Action Fund, Kevin Johnson, urge Biden to prioritize clean energy independence

    09:39

  • President of American Immigration Lawyers Association Allen Orr: 'Individuals at danger' waiting at the southern border in 'very poor conditions, lack of housing, tent cities, cold weather'

    02:41

  • Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik: Russian forces are 'committing all kinds of crimes on civilians', 'basically starving people out', 'breaking all the agreements'

    05:49

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. diplomatic post in Ukraine means developed relationships, better communication, more demands

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Even more bombshell audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy come to light

    10:41
  • UP NEXT

    Obama urgent warning about disinformation at Stanford University

    08:18

MSNBC Reports

Even more bombshell audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy come to light

10:41

NBC News Senior National Political Reporter, Sahil Kapur, NBC News Senior National Politics Reporter, Jonathan Allen, and Senior Political Correspondent for the Washington Examiner, David Drucker, join José Díaz-Balart to discuss the latest audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying former President Trump admitted to bearing 'some responsibility for what happened' on Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. April 22, 2022

  • Physician at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Aditi Nerurkar: 'Very promising' data shows 'robust antibody response' among young children

    01:49

  • Actor and environmental advocate, Mark Ruffalo, and Board Director of the Environmental Defense Action Fund, Kevin Johnson, urge Biden to prioritize clean energy independence

    09:39

  • President of American Immigration Lawyers Association Allen Orr: 'Individuals at danger' waiting at the southern border in 'very poor conditions, lack of housing, tent cities, cold weather'

    02:41

  • Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik: Russian forces are 'committing all kinds of crimes on civilians', 'basically starving people out', 'breaking all the agreements'

    05:49

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. diplomatic post in Ukraine means developed relationships, better communication, more demands

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Even more bombshell audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy come to light

    10:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All