Even more bombshell audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy come to light

NBC News Senior National Political Reporter, Sahil Kapur, NBC News Senior National Politics Reporter, Jonathan Allen, and Senior Political Correspondent for the Washington Examiner, David Drucker, join José Díaz-Balart to discuss the latest audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying former President Trump admitted to bearing 'some responsibility for what happened' on Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. April 22, 2022