Emergency manager warns 'sustained high winds' could impact Chicago area

- Now Playing
Emergency manager warns 'sustained high winds' could impact Chicago area02:09
- UP NEXT
Informant warned FBI before Jan. 6 that far-right saw Trump tweet as 'call to arms'01:46
Two Jan. 6 Tennessee suspects accused of targeting agents as anti-FBI rhetoric increases01:20
Former Trump lawyer John Eastman expected to face criminal referral01:20
'Fortnite' maker Epic Games to pay $275M fine for collecting kids' personal info00:34
Jan. 6 rioter who chased Officer Eugene Goodman sentenced to five years in prison01:38
Brittney Griner thanks Biden, fans in first Instagram post since return to U.S.00:54
'We need to make sure the public is protected' Actor Ben McKenzie speaks out about crypto05:55
Energy secretary announces 'tremendous scientific breakthrough' in nuclear fusion02:57
FBI hate crimes report indicates only 65% of police agencies provided data in 202101:07
House passes marriage equality bill, sends to Biden's desk01:54
Paul Whelan's brother says Biden made 'right decision' in bringing Griner home02:02
Rep. Biggs announces challenge to McCarthy for speaker01:27
Thompson says Jan. 6 committee has made decision on criminal referrals02:38
House Democrats elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as leader02:28
Arizona sues county over refusal to certify election results01:31
Tony Ornato expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee01:54
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads guilty to state charges, will spend life in prison02:25
Clashes erupt at world’s largest iPhone factory in China as Covid cases rise02:12
‘I thought I was dead Saturday night’: Club Q survivor speaks out after being shot seven times07:13
- Now Playing
Emergency manager warns 'sustained high winds' could impact Chicago area02:09
- UP NEXT
Informant warned FBI before Jan. 6 that far-right saw Trump tweet as 'call to arms'01:46
Two Jan. 6 Tennessee suspects accused of targeting agents as anti-FBI rhetoric increases01:20
Former Trump lawyer John Eastman expected to face criminal referral01:20
'Fortnite' maker Epic Games to pay $275M fine for collecting kids' personal info00:34
Jan. 6 rioter who chased Officer Eugene Goodman sentenced to five years in prison01:38
Play All