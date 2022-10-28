IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dr. Fauci answers Covid, flu, RSV questions as viruses surge

Dr. Fauci answers Covid, flu, RSV questions as viruses surge

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answers questions of concern regarding Covid, flu and RSV viruses as hospitals begin to reach capacity. He discusses the development of an RSV vaccine, whether a flu shot will prevent RSV in toddlers and if older adults should think about masking up indoors.Oct. 28, 2022

