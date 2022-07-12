IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former Overstock CEO to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    01:31

  • Jan. 6 committee rescheduling hearing planned for Thursday

    01:50

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

    01:21

  • Police respond to shooting at July Fourth parade

    03:50

  • 'We have to do everything we can' Lawmakers call for national action on abortion

    04:58

  • Fmr. aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, testifies before Jan. 6 Cmte

    11:30

  • What SCOTUS abortion ruling could mean for Democrats and Republicans ahead of midterms

    07:54

  • Jan. 6 committee announces additional hearing for tomorrow

    01:34

  • What the SCOTUS abortion decision could mean for marriage equality and other rights

    10:11

  • House passes bipartisan gun legislation

    01:32

  • David Hogg: Supreme Court made 'radical decision' by overturning New York gun law

    06:56

  • Roger Goodell testifies before House on Washington Commanders' workplace, Dan Snyder a no-show

    02:53

  • Andrew Gillum indicted for wire fraud, lying to FBI

    00:40

  • Jan. 6 committee obtains unseen documentary footage of Trump family and White House

    02:22

  • 'We are at a time of war' Biden advisor on his message to oil companies

    06:45

  • Fed raises interest rates by 0.75%, marking biggest hike since 1994

    05:54

  • POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer

    03:15

  • Judge denies Steve Bannon's motion to dismiss contempt of Congress indictment

    01:38

  • "I would rate it for our movement as an A+": Brady President on bipartisan gun deal

    05:49

  • A teacher at Columbine and survivor of the 1999 school shooting speaks on recent gun violence

    05:09

MSNBC Reports

Dr. Anthony Fauci on highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.5 and rise of U.S. Covid cases

05:38

Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden and Director of NIAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci, joins Chris Jansing to discuss the rise in Covid cases across the United States and the highly contagious omicron subvariants responsible for it. July 12, 2022

