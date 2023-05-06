IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MSNBC Reports

Doctors in TX 'sobbing' over this anti-abortion mandate

05:03

Attached to Texas’ abortion ban is a mandate forcing doctors to list several medical complications as “abortion-related complications” if the patient has had an abortion at any point in their life – regardless of whether that’s true or not – potentially falsifying medical records. If doctors refuse to comply in submitting those private medical details to a state-run website, they risk fines, or the loss of their license, reports ‘Abortion, Every Day,’ author Jessica Valenti. “There’s a real sense of fear among doctors in Texas,” says Valenti, who says doctors she spoke to describe “sobbing” while filling out what they believed to be misleading information. The pre-decided list of “complications” was not created by doctors or experts, but by anti-abortion activists who pushed for the legislation.May 6, 2023

